Benefit for Animal Advocacy Group

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- A chili cook-off heated up the afternoon in Lackawanna County.

In Pursuit of Grace, an animal advocacy group, hosted the cook-off at Happy Valley Sports Bar in Dickson City on Saturday.

People came out to sample more than a dozen chili dishes. There were also prizes, a basket raffle, and entertainment.

"It's amazing. It's an amazing turnout, and we're just grateful that so many people are really vested in In Pursuit of Grace and our causes," said Jennifer Critchley, In Pursuit of Grace president.

In Pursuit of Grace helps animals through educating the community and volunteering with animal rescues throughout Pennsylvania. It provides food for needy animals and their owners as well as low-cost spay and neuter services.