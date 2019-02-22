× Winter Bazaar Held to Raise Money for Wilkes-Barre School

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — People gathered at St. Nicholas-St. Mary School in Wilkes-Barre for a winter bazaar.

The bazaar held at the school along South Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year.

There were potato pancakes and other treats along with activities to keep kids busy.

“I like the bounce house with my friends. I really like mini-golf and just walking around with my friends and getting some raffle tickets,” said Brady Fallon.

The raffle tickets were put to use on baskets and other prizes at the church in Wilkes-Barre.