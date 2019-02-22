× Two Drivers Taken to Hospital Following Luzerne County Wreck

DURYEA, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital with suspected severe injuries after a head-on crash in Luzerne County.

Firefighters on scene told Newswatch 16 the crash happened along Main Street in Duryea around 6 p.m. on Friday.

First responders say the drivers both needed to be removed from their cars.

The road was shut down for more than three hours.

No word on the condition of the drivers after the wreck in Luzerne County.