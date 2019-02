Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR, Pa. -- Police suspect alcohol played a part in a crash in Lackawanna County.

A car, SUV, and a porch were all tangled up after the smash-up on North Main Avenue in Taylor.

Authorities suspect the driver of the black car was drunk behind the wheel when his car barreled into an SUV just before 2 a.m. on Friday.

The SUV ended up smashed against a house.

The driver wasn't badly hurt and the home wasn't badly damaged here in Lackawanna County.