MOOSIC, Pa. — What’s it like to take a ride in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?

The Wienermobile is in northeastern Pennsylvania this week promoting its healthier hot dogs and smiles.

Connor O’Neil, also known as “C-Dog” is one of the hot doggers who gets to drive this massive meat on wheels.

His partner on the road is “Cookout Katie.”

“All right, fasten your meat belts.”

The Wienermobile was first built in 1936 and since its debut, has traveled all over the U.S. and beyond.

“We’ve been to all 50 states in the U.S. We’ve been to Europe. We were in Canada a while back,” said O’Neil.

C-Dog and Cookout Katie are riding in this beefy baby from June until June.

Before hitting the road, they had to attend Oscar Mayer’s special school.

“They pretty much prepare us for anything on the road and then after those two weeks at Hot Dog High, we ship out and we’re ready to spread smiles and get the word out about our better Oscar Mayer hot dogs,” O’Neil said.

The Wienermobile travels to a New city every week, and driving this thing isn’t as hard as one might think.

‘It’s really not bad. I thought it was going to be a lot more difficult, but I guess it would be similar to an RV or a bus,” O’Neil explained.

Parallel parking can be tricky, but that’s why they have a partner along for the ride.

“We learn to back each other up. A lot of times, it’s more trial and error. It might take a couple tries because this thing is 60 hot dogs long.”

As you can imagine, they get the best reactions while behind the wheel.

“You name it, we’ve pretty much seen it,” said O’Neil. “My favorite are the kids in disbelief tapping their brothers and sisters in the car. We get waves, super-excited people honking.”

So, what does C-Dog like on his dog?

“I’m from Chicago so I like it Chicago-style but a lot of Chicago people don’t like me saying this, but I like ketchup on my hot dog, too.”

If you don’t relish that, you may relish how these meatheads measure miles per gallon.

“I don’t know our exact mileage but we do get good smileage. We average 187 smiles a gallon!”