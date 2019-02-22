Salon Donates Free Prom Dresses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TREVORTON, Pa. -- When you walk into Made Ya Look Salon and Spa in Trevorton you expect to get a good haircut. What you may not expect is to leave with a prom dress. But salon owner Lynnie Carl hopes high school students will do just that. Carl created a free prom dress event to help families ease the financial burden of prom.

"Our mission was everybody deserves to feel like a princess," Carl said.

Carl recently started collecting prom dresses at the salon offering a discount to customers who brought them in. So far she has nearly 150 dresses. Girls from any school district can come in and take a dress, no questions asked.

"Next year they can gladly bring the dresses back after they`ve used them. We`ll get them dry cleaned and hopefully someone can benefit from it next year," Carl said.

"Honestly to see the happiness on the girls' faces and the moms' faces they get to go to prom and have an amazing day and night, it`s wonderful," Kylie Derk said.

It`s not just the dresses. The stylists are going to be doing free hair and makeup the day of prom.

"We have two other stylists from the area who have volunteered their time to help do hair and makeup and we won`t ask questions," Carl said.

Customer Nichole Underkoffler has a daughter in high school.

"It can be very expensive from dresses to the hair, nails, limo, ticket prices, things like that. I think it`s awesome that this is one thing that they will not have to worry about," Underkoffler said.

People interested in prom dresses can visit Made Ya Look Salon and Spa in Trevorton, Tuesdays through Saturdays. Appointments are needed for hair and makeup on prom days.