WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are searching for a man they believe is responsible for two armed robberies.

Authorities say the man showed a gun and demanded cash from a worker at United Check Cashing in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Later in the day, police say the man then allegedly committed another armed robbery on New Grant Street in the city.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact police in Wilkes-Barre or Wilkes-Barre Township.