Penn State Wilkes-Barre is two wins away from winning their first PSUAC Title. The Nittany Lions made to the Conference Championship last season, but this season they hope to finish the job.
Penn State Wilkes-Barre men’s basketball
-
Historic Game Between G.A.R. and Meyers High Schools Ends in Overtime Thriller
-
Red Sand Project Brings Human Trafficking to Light
-
Penn State Citrus Bowl Media Day
-
Wilkes Men’s basketball
-
Showdown In The Sunshine State: Citrus Bowl Coverage-Final Game For Some Penn State Seniors
-
-
Misericordia @ Wilkes Men’s/Women’s basketball
-
Newswatch 16 Investigates: Future of WBS Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena
-
Taking stock of the Penn State defense
-
Ciro Cinti on Wilkes-Barre Wolfpack
-
Penn State Fans Descend on Orlando
-
-
‘Wilkes-Barre is on edge’ Following Recent Gunfire, Mayor Says
-
Penn State Loses Heartbreaker in Citrus Bowl
-
Wilkes Tops Misericordia in Men’s Hoops