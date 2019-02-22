New Plan to Deal with Flooding in Luzerne County

AVOCA, Pa. — Officials with the governor’s office were in Luzerne County on Friday to propose a fix for a flood-prone area.

Ice jams this year and last caused Mill Creek in Avoca to overflow its banks.

Litzy’s Lounge was among the places flooded twice.

DEP is building a floodplain and wants to raise the bridge over Mill Creek to prevent future flooding.

Officials say they need an additional $1.5 million in funding to complete the flood control project in Luzerne County.

