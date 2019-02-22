× New Look for Shelter in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — American Rescue Workers in Williamsport started renovating its kitchen several months ago and now it is complete.

The kitchen is open year round for three meals a day but became too small to accommodate all the food they needed to make.

The kitchen staff has been providing meals at a nearby location while work was being done.

“I really like the fact that I can use the new dining room because it’s such an improvement and it really makes me appreciate the ARW a lot,” said Curtis Flather.

American Rescue Workers replaced walls, ceilings, added new plumbing and dining room furniture at the shelter in Lycoming County.