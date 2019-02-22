× More Sex Crime Accusations Against Ex-Cop in Luzerne County

SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. — More charges have been filed in Luzerne County against a former police officer accused of using his position to force women into sex acts.

Authorities say another victim has come forward, accusing Mark Icker of pulling her over and trying to get her to perform sex acts in exchange for getting out of a ticket.

The crime allegedly happened in November in Sugar Notch.

At the time, Icker was an Ashley police officer.

This is the fourth woman to accuse Icker of improper acts.