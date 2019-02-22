Investigators Looking for Cause of Ashland Blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Pa. -- Fire investigators returned Friday to Schuylkill County where six homes went up in flames on Thursday.

The blaze that started around 3 p.m. Thursday in a home on Brock Street in Ashland and spread to several others.

All 20 residents made it out safely, but they have lost all of their belongings.

Firefighters from across Schuylkill County worked for over two hours to get the flames under control.

Neighboring homes were also damaged. The siding is completely melted off one neighboring home and residents of another had a hole cut into their roof.

Despite the damage, neighbors are just glad that everyone is OK.

"A lot of water damage, lot of smoke damage, so we'll be out of here a month six months, who knows? But we have a safe place to stay and everyone's all right. that's all that matters," Brian McGinley said.

A state police fire marshal is on scene sifting through the rubble but he said it's possible there could be too much damage to determine a cause.