Hole in One at Pittston Memorial Library's Mini-golf

PITTSTON, Pa. — People got out of the cold and into the swing of things on Friday night in Luzerne County.

The Pittston Memorial Library hosted mini-golf inside the library sponsored by the Maslow Foundation.

As well as a putt on the green, there were also food and beverages to enjoy.

Friday was an adults night out but families are invited to tee off with their kids Saturday at 10 a.m. at the library in Pittston.