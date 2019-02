Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One man needs a new place to stay after the late night fire at an apartment in Monroe County.

Viewer video shows what it looked like when that place at the intersection of Routes 209 and 53 near Kresgeville caught fire just before 11:30 Thursday night.

The man who lived there was inside at the time. He was able to escape.

The red cross is helping him out.

The fire marshal is expected to look for the cause here in Monroe County.