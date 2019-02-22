× Deplorable Conditions for Cats and Dog Inside Home in Luzerne County

JEDDO, Pa. — More than 40 cats and a dog were pulled from a home in Luzerne County and now township officials are working to condemn the place as animal rescuers are wondering how they will care for all the cats.

The home where all the cats were found is expected to be condemned because officials say it’s unfit for anyone to live in.

Cats in a sink, in the ceiling, and a caged dog surrounded by filth — pictures sent to Newswatch 16 by a cat rescue group show the conditions inside a row home in Jeddo.

Bill Tizekker tells Newswatch 16 that he watched a day earlier as animal rescue crews took some of the animals out of the home on Route 940 near Freeland.

“Cats were falling through the ceiling and scaring my cat. I just couldn’t believe they were coming from there and every time she opened the door, you could smell cat urine,” Tizekker said.

In a Facebook post, Junction Cat Rescue says more than 40 cats were taken to foster care and shelters. Two kittens were found dead.

Rescue crews expect veterinary care costs for the animals to be in the thousands of dollars.

Tizekker has lived next door for more than a decade

“It is sickening, it is disgusting, and it should never happen,” Tizekker said. “You should not have a pet if you can’t take care of it. Pets are like children. They need love and care and you have to take care of them.”

Neighbors who did not want to go on camera say they have seen cats running through the area and they are happy something is finally being done.

Newswatch 16 went to the borough office and an official says the house will be condemned.

“I feel better knowing at least my house is not being condemned. I put a lot of money into the house so yes I am thankful for that,” Tizekker added.

Neighbors say the woman who lived in the house is now staying with family. She won’t be allowed to go back until the house is cleaned and inspected.

It’s not known yet if the woman will face any charges.