Convicted Murderer Now Charged in Another Homicide

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A man convicted of murder just last week is now charged with another homicide.

Police say that trial helped lead them to their suspect.

Joseph Coleman and James Rooks of Williamsport each face charges including criminal homicide for a murder that happened in August of 2016.

Last week, a jury found Coleman guilty of playing a part in the murders of a mother and son just two months before police say another murder in Williamsport happened.

On his way out of the police station in Williamsport, homicide suspect Joseph Coleman told Newswatch 16 that police fabricated evidence against him. He says he's not guilty.

Joseph Coleman and James Rooks of Williamsport were arraigned in Williamsport for their alleged involvement in the murder of Christopher Wilkins more than two years ago.

In August of 2016, the man from Philadelphia was found shot to death inside an apartment on Park Avenue in Williamsport.

Last week, Coleman was found guilty of second-degree murder and robbery for his role in the murders of a mother and son on Poplar Street in Williamsport in October of 2016. Those murders happened just two months after Wilkins was found dead.

Police say the investigation on Poplar Street led to the arrests in this case.

Coleman and Rooks are both locked up in Lycoming County.