Two Facing Lawsuit After Alleged Business Scam in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are facing a lawsuit after authorities in Pike County say they failed to complete work on a home.

The attorney general announced on Thursday that Erika Sherlock and Torrie Kolb of T.E.N. LLC are facing a lawsuit after they allegedly scammed a Pike County senior out of $21,000.

The lawsuit alleges Sherlock and Kolb did not properly register as a home improvement contractor and did not respond to the customer’s complaints and refund requests.

Anyone else who feels they were victims of Sherlock and Kolb’s is asked to file a complaint with the attorney general.