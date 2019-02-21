Two Facing Lawsuit After Alleged Business Scam in Pike County

Posted 4:28 pm, February 21, 2019, by

Scam

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are facing a lawsuit after authorities in Pike County say they failed to complete work on a home.

The attorney general announced on Thursday that Erika Sherlock and Torrie Kolb of T.E.N. LLC are facing a lawsuit after they allegedly scammed a Pike County senior out of $21,000.

The lawsuit alleges Sherlock and Kolb did not properly register as a home improvement contractor and did not respond to the customer’s complaints and refund requests.

Anyone else who feels they were victims of Sherlock and Kolb’s is asked to file a complaint with the attorney general.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.