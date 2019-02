Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several vehicles were smashed when a tractor-trailer ran into a car lot in Wyoming County.

It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday on Route 6 near Factoryville.

State police say the tractor-trailer struck at least eight vehicles at Complete Auto Sales and Service.

Troopers have not said if anyone was injured.

Just last month, a fire destroyed an office building at the same car dealership in Wyoming County.