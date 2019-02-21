The predicted timing of Wednesday's snow is one of the topics in Talkback 16 but once again, most calls are about the Walmart greeter losing his job.
Talkback 16: Walmart Greeter, Snow Timing
-
Talkback 16: Walmart Greeter Losing Job
-
Talkback 16: Animal Cruelty, Church Bells, Snow
-
Talkback 16: Moving the Start of Rifle Deer Season
-
Talkback 16: Road Collapse, Flying Ice, Winter Hats
-
Talkback 16: Tractor Trailers and Winter Weather
-
-
Talkback 16: Snowy Vehicles, Pom Pom Hats
-
Talkback 16: Toys for Tots Bins, Pay Raise for State Lawmakers
-
Talkback 16: Snow Thrower or Snow Blower?
-
Talkback 16: Child Abuse, Corrections Officer Acquitted
-
Talkback 16: Weekend Snowstorm
-
-
Talkback 16: Scranton FBI Raids, Deer Poaching
-
Talkback 16: Recreational Marijuana, New Sidewalks, Super Bowl
-
Talkback 16: Cop Charged with Rape, Wintry Weather