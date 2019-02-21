Staying Safe on Icy Roads in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The latest winter storm has passed, but there are hazards on the roads Thursday morning.

PennDOT is out treating roadways, but side roads are pretty icy in many spots.

The temperatures are going up Thursday, but officials are warning drivers to be careful on their morning commute.

PennDOT has lifted speed limit restrictions on roadways, but it remains at 45 miles per hour on Routes 80, 81, 380, 33, and 209.

Parts of those highways expected to be slick.

Here's what driving experts had to say if your car starts to slide.

"Foot off the gas, foot off the break, turn into the skid until you regain control," said Rick Guinan, a driving education teacher.

