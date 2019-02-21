× Spiritual Walk Through Labyrinth at Marywood University

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY — One area university is offering a quiet place for students and people alike in Lackawanna County.

The Marywood University Campus Ministry department has created its annual labyrinth in the rotunda of the Liberal Arts Center.

Visitors are asked to remove their shoes and stay silent as they walk through the maze.

Students say taking the walk is a good way to relax and help focus before upcoming midterms.

“It just seems like something that could calm us down, especially with all the studying and all the assignments that get piled up. Having something that can take your mind away is really nice,” said sophomore Kaitlin Jensen.

The labyrinth is a replica of the famous Chartres Cathedral labyrinth inlaid in the stone floor of the cathedral in France.

The labyrinth is free and open to the public. It will remain in the rotunda at Marywood’s Liberal Arts Center until next Tuesday.