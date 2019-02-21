× Spanier Appeal in Sandusky Case Won’t be Heard by Court

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former Penn State President Graham Spanier will not get a chance to appeal his child endangerment conviction.

The state supreme court decided Spanier’s appeal will not be heard.

Spanier was found guilty in 2017 as part of the Jerry Sandusky case.

The decision could mean Spanier must start serving his sentence of two months in jail and two months of house arrest.

Spanier has remained free on bail while appealing the conviction.