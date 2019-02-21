Slippery Start To The Day

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- In Stroudsburg, many woke up to find their vehicles encased in ice Thursday morning.

It was beautiful on trees and in the light of the moon, but a lot of work for school bus drivers.

Like other school districts, Stroudsburg Area was on a delay so the roads and buses could be cleared.

In front of the Monroe County Courthouse, Dustin Bush was hard at work shoveling snow and ice from sidewalks.

It's very annoying, especially the ice. The snow's not so bad but when you get the ice, but since there's a little bit of snow underneath the ice it makes it easier, else we would have had to chop it," he said.

"Pretty icy, pretty icy. The sidewalks are pretty bad. The roads are pretty much slush but the sidewalks are pretty bad. Even if you cleaned up last night," said Rosemarie Hegins of Stroudsburg.

