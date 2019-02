Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A 'Read-in' was held on Thursday at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center.

Students from Wilkes University read the book 'We Could Be Brothers' by Derrick Barnes to children in the SHINE after-school program.

It's all part of the National African American Read-in program which promotes diversity in literature.

The goal of the program is to make literacy a prominent part of Black History Month.