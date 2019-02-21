× Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Moving into Toys ‘R’ Us Building in Lycoming County

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. –A yellow construction permit is taped to a window at the former Toys ‘R’ Us building in Lycoming County.

Workers recently began remodeling this space into an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s catchphrase is “good stuff, cheap.”

“To the best of my knowledge, they carry things such as overstocks, liquidation sale acquisitions, furniture, things like that, basically, a multifaceted department type store,” said Tom Schaech, chairman of the Muncy Township board of supervisors.

Toys ‘R’ Us closed its doors for good last spring.

According to the VP of real estate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, the company bought 12 former Toys ‘R’ Us sites, including this one in Lycoming County.

Ollie’s is looking to fill a variety of positions and hopes to hire 45 to 55 new employees.

“I think it’s a good thing that a store is coming here instead of leaving the community. I think it’s a good thing for jobs and just someplace else to shop in our area. I think it will be a great thing,” said Muncy Township office manager Gwen Pidcoe.

Muncy Township employees are not the only ones looking forward to a new business moving into the former Toys ‘R’ Us building. Shoppers we spoke with are anxious to see what kinds of bargains Ollie’s may offer them.

“Hopefully, it will bring people back and get people looking around,” Anna Sholtis said.

“I was excited. I actually saw it on Facebook. Somebody said, hey, you know, I heard that this is coming. Is this true? Someone was like, yeah, they have their jobs posted on Ollie’s website for out at the mall and so I was like, ‘woo hoo! It’s actually happening,’” Hannah Page said.

Page normally gets stuck in the book section when she stops into an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

“It’s kind of a nice variety of all kinds of household things. I’m excited to see what they provide for our area.”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is set to open by this May.