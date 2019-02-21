No-contest Plea from Former Prison Guard in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A former Lackawanna County correctional officer entered a plea on Thursday after being accused of sexually assaulting an inmate.

Former correctional officer Jeff Staff pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge.

The plea was a resolution in another one of the cases involving former correctional officers At the Lackawanna County Prison. Seven were charged last year with the sexual abuse of female inmates.

Jeff Staff entered a no-contest plea and was immediately sentenced.

Staff entered the plea at the Lackawanna County Government Center with his family and attorney this morning. They came to an agreement with the state attorney general's office.

Staff pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of official oppression.

In the agreement, staff said he does not dispute that there was contact between him and a female former inmate at the jail but the agreement doesn't specify what kind of contact occurred.

This deal with the A.G.'s office comes just two weeks after another former correctional officer, George McHale, was acquitted at trial.

We asked Staff's attorney if that motivated the A.G.'s office to make a deal.

"I don't want to speculate, but I think it had some bearing on it, to be quite honest," said Staff's attorney Corey Kolcharno. "And just an evaluation of some of the allegations in regards to some of the other cases, to be quite honest, I think the grand jury investigation, in and of itself, collectively, is weak."

A plea of no contest means Staff does not admit guilt but agrees to be sentenced as if he were guilty.

Jeff Staff's trial was set to begin in two weeks. Instead after this hearing, he was sentenced to an agreed-upon sentence of nine months of probation.

