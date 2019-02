× Kingston Spa Co-owner Facing Federal Charges

KINGTON, Pa. — A co-owner of a salon in Luzerne County who was charged last year for allegedly spending company money on herself is now facing federal charges.

Officials say Judith Cefaly, 55, of Mountain Top, withheld payroll taxes from employees at Shakti Salon but instead of filing those taxes, she kept the money for herself.

Investigator said it amounted to over $646,000.