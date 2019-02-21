Indy Takes Prize at Westminster Dog Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Indy is a 4-year-old Australian shepherd. We sat down with the Australian cattle dog and owner Lisa Pontius inside Spencer's Chrome near Turbotville.

Indy took home a top prize at this month's 143rd Westminster Dog Show in New York.

"Indy got best of opposite and that means she got the best of the opposite that won the breed, which was a male and she won over the females. She won first place in females," Pontius explained.

Pontius tells Newswatch 16 this was Indy's second time competing in the Westminster Dog Show.

Indy comes from a family of dogs that have taken part in America's oldest sport for purebred dogs.

"You cannot just bring a mutt to the Westminster. She has got breeding behind her. Her dad was number five in the nation in 2012. He also competed at Westminster, so I had her wear his collar and leash," Pontius said.

Indy may have won the top prize in New York, but here at home, she's awarded for top furriest and friendliest coworker.

Indy visits Spencer's Chrome from time to time and at the truck parts and service store, she gets all the attention she can handle.

"Good to see a friendly face that doesn't judge and that's all she wants love and attention," said Tom Harrington.

Pontius plans to have Indy back in New York next year to compete in the Westminster Dog Show.

