WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A family is safe after escaping their burning home in Wilkes-Barre.

The fire inspector is due Thursday to find out what sparked flames on Madison Street around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two adults and a child were inside. They're all okay.

Officials believe that home is livable after the overnight fire in Wilkes-Barre.