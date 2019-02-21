Does It Really Work: Switch N Clean

Posted 7:48 pm, February 21, 2019, by

The maker of the Switch N Clean claims you can say goodbye to costly disposable cleaners and ringing out sloppy sponge mops. The Switch N Clean lets you switch from side to side or wet and dry to clean your floors faster and easier than ever before.  But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.