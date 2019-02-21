The maker of the Switch N Clean claims you can say goodbye to costly disposable cleaners and ringing out sloppy sponge mops. The Switch N Clean lets you switch from side to side or wet and dry to clean your floors faster and easier than ever before. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Does It Really Work: Switch N Clean
1 Comment
16viewer
They should have just made a stronger handle and charged $10 more.