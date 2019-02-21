Bishop Coming to Elysburg for Listening Session

Posted 9:12 am, February 21, 2019, by

ELYSBURG, Pa. -- Thursday, Feb. 21, is the day people in part of our area can weigh in on sex abuse scandal in the roman catholic church.

Bishop Ronald Gainer of the Harrisburg Diocese wants to hear from people in Northumberland County.

He has a listening session set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church on West Center Street in Elysburg.

The bishop is expected to answer questions about a scathing grand jury report released last year accusing hundreds of priests of decades of child sex abuse.

The diocese's response to that abuse is also part of the discussion.

If you can't make the session, you can also email any questions to the bishop at AskBishopGainer@hbgdiocese.org.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.