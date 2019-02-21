Bishop Coming to Elysburg for Listening Session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYSBURG, Pa. -- Thursday, Feb. 21, is the day people in part of our area can weigh in on sex abuse scandal in the roman catholic church.

Bishop Ronald Gainer of the Harrisburg Diocese wants to hear from people in Northumberland County.

He has a listening session set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church on West Center Street in Elysburg.

The bishop is expected to answer questions about a scathing grand jury report released last year accusing hundreds of priests of decades of child sex abuse.

The diocese's response to that abuse is also part of the discussion.

If you can't make the session, you can also email any questions to the bishop at AskBishopGainer@hbgdiocese.org.