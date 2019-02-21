× Benefit for Women in Law Enforcement

STROUD TOWNSHIP — The Original Pocono Pub and Grill in Stroud Township is gearing up for a busy weekend.

The bar will host its first Women in Law Enforcement benefit.

Money raised will go toward training for women who protect and serve, women such as Monroe County Detective Kim Lippincott.

“It gives women a chance to kind of get together. We face a lot of different challenges than men face, so it’s nice for us to let loose and learn and get trained in something specific to women,” said Det. Kim Lippincott, Monroe County DA’s Office.

The Mid-Atlantic Association of Women in Law Enforcement Conference takes place every year. This spring will be the first time its hosted in the Poconos at Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville.

Women will learn everything from shooting tactics to planning the future of their careers.

“We are certainly outnumbered in the law enforcement community. So, for women to be able to have training specific to them, it’s just things that guys don’t think about, you know? Many female officers out there are trying to start a family. How do you do that? You can’t be tackling bad guys and having a baby, you know, so things like that that women deal with that men just don’t deal with,” said Det. Lippincott.

Originally, the manager at Pocono Pub was only going to give a donation but decided he wanted to do more.

“We are big on giving back to the community and law enforcement. We are able to do much more. We are blessed that way. We are very blessed,” said Stephen Bongiovanni, The Original Pocono Pub and Grill.

Detective Lippincott says the goal is to raise about $5,000 to help with the cost of the conference.

Live music, food, drinks and more are all on the menu for the benefit.

“You know we just came in here asking for a donation and Steve the owner was willing to bend over backwards for us and really help us out,” said Det. Lippincott.

The benefit starts at noon on Sunday and the $20 at the door will help support the women in law enforcement.