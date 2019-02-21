Alleged Gunman in Deadly Paradise Township Shooting Bound for Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A Monroe County magistrate decided there is enough evidence for David Green from Paradise Township to go to trial.

Green is the man who admitted opening fire in the municipal building back in November, killing the building code officer.

In court, the prosecution played a video of state police interviewing Green after the shooting back in November.

Green admitted to shooting Michael Tripus, the building code officer at the Paradise Township municipal building.

The preliminary hearing for Green was held Thursday at the Monroe County Courthouse.

The magistrate decided there is enough evidence to send the criminal homicide case to trial.

During his interview with state police, Green told troopers that on November 27, he walked into the Paradise Township municipal building. He wanted to talk to Michael Tripus because he was having problems with mold at his home near Mount Pocono.

According to Troopers, Green fired one shot and hit the victim's chest.

Tripus died at the scene

Green was immediately taken into custody.

During the interview, Green told troopers, "I went in to talk to Mike and then I don't know what happened, but I shot him."

Also on the video, was an apology to the victim's wife Pam Tripus who was at the hearing.

Green said, "I just wanted to apologize for hurting your husband."

Only two state troopers who interviewed Green took the stand at the preliminary hearing.

Green remains locked up in the Monroe County jail without bail.