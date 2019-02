Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- A laundromat in Bloomsburg that was vandalized last month has been hit again.

Police say a man pried open the coin boxes on several washing machines at Wash-N-Shop on Market Street early Monday morning and took the money inside.

Investigators released a surveillance picture of the thief.

The owner of the laundromat is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.