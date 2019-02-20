× Snow Covers Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — Snow started to come down in our southernmost county shortly before 10 a.m. Monday.

While many parts of the area started the day with no snow on the ground, Route 61 near Saint Clair was covered just after 11 a.m.

As we continued our travels, we found some people in Schuylkill Haven trying to shoo away the snow on Hoodie Hoo Day.

One driver wishes Hoodie Hoo started just a little earlier.

“I’m going to clear off my car and drive slow,” Rebecca Miller said.

in Schuylkill County, it was snow, followed by sleet and rain, which also seems to be the consistent theme this winter.

“We got more wet snow this winter than any other winter, so it’s more rain and sleet and ice and all that. So, yeah, probably one of the worst winters,” Joey Minehan said.

We also met a man from New Mexico who decided to help out shoveling efforts while waiting for his sandwiches

“I’m visiting my mother-in-law here. We’re from Albuquerque, New Mexico, visiting her and I came for some sandwiches at Tommy’s and I thought I’d help out a little bit while I’m waiting,” Felix Tapia said. “We live outside of Albuquerque in the mountains, so we get a lot of snow.”

What’s the difference between New Mexico snow and Pennsylvania snow?

“Here, it’s white and it’s white over there, but your cold is very wet. it’s a deeper penetrating cold.”

For those making money thanks to the elements, the snow isn’t all that bad.

“Countless hours, but life goes on,” Minehan said. “Got to keep at it.”