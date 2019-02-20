× Random Acts of Kindess for Some School Kids in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — There were lots of smiles in part of Wayne County as children set out to share joy with others.

Their random acts of kindness are meant to be a lifelong lesson.

Little feet moving down the sidewalk in Honesdale were on a mission. Teachers with the Bethany Children’s House Montessori School led the kids to the parking meters and handed them a bag with tape, and coins to feed the meters.

“Money, coins they can put them in the meter,” explained Matilda Ballentine.

It’s the second day in a row these youngsters carried out random acts of kindness. The day before, they handed out flowers.

“We delivered to waitresses and bank tellers, people having lunch, and even some of the police officers here in Honesdale.”

As teacher Megan Green explains it, the children are learning at an early age that everyone can spread joy.

“One of the things we focus on here is teaching our young ones that even small people can have a big impact on the world,” said Green.

It didn’t take long for these boys and girls to see the real world impact a little good can do.

“We were spreading love.”

In addition to the flowers and quarters on parking meters, those children will be decorating a tree on Main Street in Honesdale right outside the Cooperage with warm hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves — things that people who are in need this time of year for warmth can take.

“We have cold weather coming up so the perfect time to decorate that tree with scarves and gloves and hats and mittens.”

Small good deeds that go a big way toward helping our youngest generation understand the importance of spreading kindness.