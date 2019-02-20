Police Looking for Two People Connected to Shooting in Wilkes-Barre that Injured Two Women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Wilkes-Barre police are looking for two people connected to a shooting in the city last week.

That shooting near South Main Street on February 12 badly injured two young women from Scranton.

Police want to find Sabrina Hoban, 17, a runaway from Dupont and Miles Singleton, 20, of Moosic.

Police say the two were last seen at a hotel in Dickson City Tuesday.

Officers believe Singleton was shot in his leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police at 570-208-4201.