Police Looking for Two People Connected to Shooting in Wilkes-Barre that Injured Two Women

Posted 5:34 pm, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33PM, February 20, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Wilkes-Barre police are looking for two people connected to a shooting in the city last week.

That shooting near South Main Street on February 12 badly injured two young women from Scranton.

Police want to find Sabrina Hoban, 17, a runaway from Dupont and Miles Singleton, 20, of Moosic.

Police say the two were last seen at a hotel in Dickson City Tuesday.

Officers believe Singleton was shot in his leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police at 570-208-4201.

1 Comment

