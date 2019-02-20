Police Investigating Overnight Violence in Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Police are investigating overnight violence in Hazleton.

Two people were shot around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at Lucky Charms Bar and Grill on East 5th Street.

Both were taken to hospitals. There is no word on their names or conditions.

Investigators spent hours here looking inside the bar and outside, checking out nearby vehicles, and talking to witnesses too.

Police have not said if the shooter has been arrested.

Just a few blocks away on West Ninth Street in Hazleton, police are also investigating a stabbing.

That happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.