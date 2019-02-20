× NEMF Workers Getting Help Finding New Jobs

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After a trucking company shut down last week, hundreds found themselves looking for work in Carbon County.

On Wednesday, state organizations held information sessions to help these new job seekers find work.

It has been a whirlwind of emotions for the former employees at New England Motor Freight near Lehighton.

Last week, hundreds learned they were no longer employed and earlier, those same workers got information to help them get back on their feet.

Despite wintry conditions, more than 100 former employees of New England Motor Freight packed the Orioles Community Center near Lehighton.

The trucking company declared bankruptcy and shut down its operation last week.

Michael Cebroski of Lehighton worked at NEMF for more than a decade.

“You are there with a large corporation, thinking you have stability, thinking you have a future, thinking that you could actually retire, and the rug got pulled out,”

“There are some people who are devastated. They walk around like what are we going to do now,” Richard Mclaughlin said.

CareerLink partnered with the state’s Rapid Response service to help those without jobs get back on their feet.

“A lot of them have been employed with the employer for a long time and they have no idea where to look for jobs and that is where they come into play,” said Lisa Price, PA CareerLink.

As part of the Department of Labor, the Rapid Response service helps employees with resume building, the job search, as well as information about health benefits.

The former employees at NEMF say this information and hiring session could not have happened at a better time.

“These fellows need a job and they cannot afford to live on unemployment and most of these guys are drivers and hope to find a good job somewhere,” said Carl Hunsicker.

The Rapid Response services and PA CareerLink plan to have another session to help the former workers at New England Motor Freight, but so far no date has been set.

40.806097 -75.772033