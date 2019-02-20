× Hoodie Hoo Day: A Schuylkill County Tradition

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — On this date every year, people in our area who are sick of the cold and all these winter storms try to wish it all away. But in Schuylkill County, those Hoodie Hoo wishes may have gone ungranted today.

We weren’t counting down to the new year at the Schuylkill Haven High Rise. Instead, we were celebrating Hoodie Hoo Day.

“It’s good. It gives us a lift. Otherwise, we’d be sitting inside and looking at this and getting down,” Janis Wise said.

Hoodie Hoo Day is a Schuylkill County tradition. Every year on February 20, people go outside, make some noise, and sing the Hoodie Hoo song to chase away the winter blues and welcome in the spring.

“Young and old and if you’re cold, let’s make lots of noise!”

The only problem? Winter weather has appeared to rear its ugly head again.

“I just want summer to come! I don’t want the cold. I don’t like snow,” said June Renninger.

“I like seeing it through the window, but I don’t like being out in it, and I don’t like having to shovel the car out,” Tina Drey said.

“I loved every minute of it!” John Steiner said.

“I like winter!” Faye Schnoke added.

Faye Schnoke understands that on this Hoodie Hoo Day of all days, she may be outnumbered.