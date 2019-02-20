First-Ever Job Fair Coming to Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- A fair of a different kind is coming to Columbia County.

More than 60 businesses plan to be on hand for the first ever job fair at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

It's happening Thursday, Feb. 21, Friday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, Feb. 23.

Free workshops on resumes and interviews are planned for each afternoon.

Organizers say all job-seekers are welcome.

"I think it benefits the whole community and the whole area. People are looking for jobs, a lot of jobs are open. Now is the time to come out here and sign up. There's opportunities here right now," said Bloomsburg Fair President Paul Reichart.

Free tickets to this year's Bloomsburg Fair will be given away at the job fair in Columbia County.