Community Supports Selinsgrove Walmart Greeter

MIDDLE CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot has happened in the past 24 hours after Newswatch 16 reported on a man who worked as a greeter at a Walmart in Snyder County who is losing his job.

Several TV stations and newspapers have covered Adam’s story and people from all over the world have contacted the Catlin family.

But one thing remains the same: Adam just wants to keep his job as a greeter at the Walmart near Selinsgrove.

Adam Catlin cannot believe the support he’s gotten from people all over the country after he spoke out about potentially losing his job as a greeter at the Walmart near Selinsgrove.

“I think the support is awesome,” Adam said.

Adam has been the greeter at the store for about 10 years. On Saturday, he says he was told that due to a change in corporate policy, his job description will change. He must now stand for his entire eight-hour shift and must be able to lift up to 25 pounds. His cerebral palsy makes that impossible.

Newswatch 16 caught up with Adam and his family at his parents’ home near Middleburg.

“We’re extremely grateful. We’re humbled by the support, that’s for sure,” said Amber Piermattei.

After Adam’s story appeared on Newswatch 16 and in several local newspapers, Kalena George and her husband started a “Team Adam” Facebook group.

“Both of us called into the corporate and I just felt like it wasn’t doing enough,” said George.

In less than 24 hours, the group has more than 5,000 members.

Adam has been offered several new jobs, including at Rocco’s Pizza near Selinsgrove.

Owner Stacey Napoli sees how dedicated Adam is to Walmart.

“He could smile and say hello. He could be the greeter here at Rocco’s,” Napoli said.

Walmart put out a statement saying”

“Adam is a valued member of the team and part of what makes our Selinsgrove store special. We’re looking for a solution that keeps him with the store and are reaching out to him and his family to ensure they are fully aware of all options available.”

Adam tells Newswatch 16 that at the end of the day, he just wants to go back to Walmart.

“I just want to go back to work and be with my coworkers because they’re really cool,” he said.

The Catlin family said they hadn’t heard from Walmart corporate offices yet this afternoon.

There were discussions of a protest this weekend outside of the Selinsgrove Walmart.

The Catlin family is asking the community not to protest. They do not want to embarrass Adam.

