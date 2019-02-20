Arrest Made in 2015 Shooting Death in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Police have made an arrest in a homicide nearly four years ago.

Police charged Kendra Dias, 24, with conspiracy to criminal homicide and criminal solicitation to criminal homicide in the death of Donald Bachman.

Dias hid her face from cameras as she was led from her arraignment Wednesday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

Bachman was shot to death outside of his home on Willow Street in Wilkes-Barre in 2015.

Bachman was an outspoken advocate for safer neighborhoods in Wilkes-Barre.

There is no word from police on what led to Dias' arrest.

