Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include recent shootings in Wilkes-Barre, crashes involving tractor trailers, a plea for new news, THON, and Ally's hat.
Talkback 16: Wilkes-Barre Shootings, New News, Ally’s Hat
-
Talkback 16: Road Collapse, Flying Ice, Winter Hats
-
Talkback 16: Snowy Vehicles, Pom Pom Hats
-
Talkback 16: Winter Storm Road Conditions, Dog Tethered in Woods
-
Talkback 16: Recreational Marijuana, New Sidewalks, Super Bowl
-
Talkback 16: Windchill, Meaning of News
-
-
Talkback 16: Gillette Ad, Furloughed Federal Employees
-
Talkback 16: Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, New Year’s Wishes
-
Talkback 16: New News, Christmas Decorations
-
Talkback 16: Trump, Good News, On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Talkback 16: Christmas, Trump, and the Government Shutdown
-
-
Talkback 16: National Day of Mourning, Shootings in Scranton
-
Talkback 16: Tolls, Border Security, and Stricter DUI Laws
-
Talkback: Lookback 2018 News