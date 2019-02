Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- A police officer is facing assault charges in Carbon County.

Bejtullah Mehmeti, 28, of Lehighton is accused of striking his girlfriend several times Friday during an incident at his home, according to The Morning Call.

Mehmeti was charged with simple assault and harassment.

Mehmeti has worked with the Allentown Police Department since 2016. He's now on paid leave in light of those charges filed in Carbon County.