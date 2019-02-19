PennDOT Lists Travel Restrictions on Commercial Vehicles for Wednesday’s Storm

Posted 4:24 pm, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:25PM, February 19, 2019

PennDOT has announced travel restrictions for Wednesday ahead of expected winter weather.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, a full commercial vehicle ban (including buses) will be in place on I-70 in Fulton County (from the Maryland state line to the Turnpike); I-99 from I-80 to the Turnpike; and I-80 from I-79 to the I-99 interchange.

Also at 6 a.m. Wednesday, on I-80 from I-79 to the I-99 interchange and on the Turnpike from New Stanton (exit 75) east to Carlisle (exit 226), the Turnpike will prohibit:

  • empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks;
  • all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);
  • tractors hauling empty trailers;
  • any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;
  • all motorcycles; and
  • all recreational vehicles and RVs.

At noon on Wednesday, PennDOT and the PA Turnpike will prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:

  • PA Turnpike (I-76, I-276,) from I-81 to I-95 (Exit 43);
  • I-76 (Turnpike and non-Turnpike, New Stanton to Philadelphia);
  • I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;
  • I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey state line;
  • I-81 from the Maryland state line to the New York state line;
  • I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;
  • I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;
  • I-176;
  • I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80;
  • I-276; PA Turnpike
  • I-283;
  • I-295;
  • I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80;
  • I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);
  • I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid County (exit 20) to Clarks Summit (exit 131);
  • I-676;
  • Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and
  • Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

Click here for the full map of PennDOT’s travel restrictions.

3 comments

