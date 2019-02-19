PennDOT Lists Travel Restrictions on Commercial Vehicles for Wednesday’s Storm
PennDOT has announced travel restrictions for Wednesday ahead of expected winter weather.
At 6 a.m. Wednesday, a full commercial vehicle ban (including buses) will be in place on I-70 in Fulton County (from the Maryland state line to the Turnpike); I-99 from I-80 to the Turnpike; and I-80 from I-79 to the I-99 interchange.
Also at 6 a.m. Wednesday, on I-80 from I-79 to the I-99 interchange and on the Turnpike from New Stanton (exit 75) east to Carlisle (exit 226), the Turnpike will prohibit:
- empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks;
- all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);
- tractors hauling empty trailers;
- any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;
- all motorcycles; and
- all recreational vehicles and RVs.
At noon on Wednesday, PennDOT and the PA Turnpike will prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:
- PA Turnpike (I-76, I-276,) from I-81 to I-95 (Exit 43);
- I-76 (Turnpike and non-Turnpike, New Stanton to Philadelphia);
- I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;
- I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey state line;
- I-81 from the Maryland state line to the New York state line;
- I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;
- I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;
- I-176;
- I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80;
- I-276; PA Turnpike
- I-283;
- I-295;
- I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80;
- I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);
- I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid County (exit 20) to Clarks Summit (exit 131);
- I-676;
- Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and
- Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.
Click here for the full map of PennDOT’s travel restrictions.
3 comments
lickerblisters
Good! Shut ’em all down! The truckers have no one to blame but themselves. Seeing as the truckers couldn’t make safe decisions in the past, the state will now do it for them!
donny hud43987
Nice!!!
albertcohol
Welcome to PA.