PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Nine people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school van in Luzerne County.

A crash involving a car and a Wilkes-Barre Area school bus van happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Main Street in Plains Township.

Eight special needs students were on the bus at the time. They, along with an adult aide, were taken to be checked out.

No one in the car was hurt.

Police have not said yet what led to the crash.