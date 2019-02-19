More Gunfire in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre police responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday night, the second incident of the day.
Officers swarmed Dagobert Street around 9 p.m.
Witnesses say at least a dozen shots were fired into a home. Ten people were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.
This is the second shooting in the city of the day. The first happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Dana and High streets.
Police are also investigating two other shootings in the past few days. Officers believe all the shootings are connected.
41.239823 -75.914924
jsrant
10 people in side? That’s allot at one time. Party going on or a group of gang members meeting? First, mayor George isn’t doing enough to combat the gangs in the city. Second, if you think we don’t need stricter border protection and laws then this area is going to be the next philly, NYC or Jersey. We need to eliminate the scum that have infected this area. Citizens need to start arming themselves and fighting back. MAGA!