× Library-Sharing Program a Hit in Carbon County

PALMERTON, Pa. — A purple card is an all-access story pass to libraries in Carbon County and the Lehigh Valley.

Palmerton Area Library is one of 11 libraries participating in a new sharing program.

“The more access to information the better. So, if Palmerton Library doesn’t have it, then another library might,” said Andrea Anfuso, Slatington.

The new Lehigh Carbon Library Cooperative allows cardholders free access to any book or movie at participating libraries.

Lehighton Library and Dimmick Library in Jim Thorpe are also part of the program.

Diane Danielson is the library director at Palmerton Area Library.

“You can take that library card anywhere and check out books and items anywhere. The other thing that is great for our patrons, especially the older people and people in town that don’t have transportation, if there is a book or movie that they want and say the only library that has it is Southern Lehigh, they have no way to get there. They can put their request in online or the library can do it for them and there is a delivery driver that brings materials five days a week,” said Danielson.

Now there are some rule changes with this shared effort, one of the biggest is how long you can keep a book or movie out for.

“Our books used to be two weeks; now they are three weeks which a lot of people are kind of surprised by but some of the bigger libraries that is what they had been running for quite a while. Newer books used to be one week and now they are two weeks,” said Danielson.

“It’s a great service for the community up here as well as down in the Lehigh Valley,” said Paul Swedar, Nazareth.

Library directors say old library cards will be exchanged for free.