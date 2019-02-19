Kunkletown Community Rallies to Help Fire Victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A woman's house burned over the weekend, her community rallied together to help her get back on her feet.

Caution tape, broken windows, and what was left of a charred roof are all that remains of the house in Kunkletown.

A weekend fire left homeowner Amy Yaple with few options until friends and family decided to step in and help.

"I've known Amy since I was 5 years old in kindergarten, so that goes back to the mid-1980s and we have been friends ever since. she has been my son's godmother and I really wanted to do something to help her," Stacie Gower said.

With the house gutted, Gower reached out to churches, friends, and family. She started collecting food, clothing, and money for Yaple.

"Bags of food, soup and crackers, some eggs and frozen food, and also a big bag of clothing. It had everything from food clothing and shoes," Gower said.

Friends and family say this fire may have Yaple down but definitely not out, and they'll continue to help until she is back on her feet.

"Everybody just kind of gathers together when something happens regardless if you know them or you don't. It is a close-knit community," said Devoe Brinich.

At the Kunkletown thrift store, workers say their doors will always be open for those in need.

"Everybody needs help these days, everybody and every kind of capacity and we have a little of everything in here from clothes to dishes and we reach out," Shirley Krum said.

Yaple's friends are just grateful that they can do something to help her recover.